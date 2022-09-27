Reshuffling Ken Ofori-Atta to another ministry would be ideal — Addai-Nimoh

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimo-Nimoh has said calls for a reshuffle of President Akufo-Addo's government are in order.

According to him, it would be ideal for the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to be reshuffled.

In his view, the Minister should be moved to handle affairs of the Ministry of Health if he had his ways.

A reshuffle of the Finance Minister would have been ideal but the back stops with the president.

Of course, I would have reshuffled him to another ministry like Health or Foreign Affairs and replace him with people like Assibey Yeboah. Assibey-Yeboah is no more and MP and Ofori-Atta is also not an MP,” Francis Addai Nimo-Nimoh told TV3 during an engagement on the New Day programme on Tuesday, September 27.

For most parts of this year, many particularly the Minority in Parliament have called for the sacking of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Among other things, the Minister has been blamed for the country’s economic crisis which has left Ghanaians at the mercy of price hikes.

With the backing of President Akufo-Addo, the Minister has been at post and is now leading the government team in the engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.

On Monday, September 26, the Ministry of Finance commenced the second phase of discussions with the IMF for a programme.

The government says it is committed to turning things around and will continue to engage stakeholders, both private and public in a clear and transparent manner during the engagements with the IMF.