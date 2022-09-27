Kuwani Chief poised to address accommodation issues of nurses at Presby Clinic

Putan Abel Kpaja, The Chief of Kuwani

The seething accommodation challenge facing nurses at the Presbyterian Clinic in Kuwani, a community in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region is a major source of worry to both staff and members of the community.

Many people have in the past refused postings to the area due to the challenge. Those that accept posting are also confronted with accommodation troubles. This, the Chief of the area, Putan Abel Kpaja is rallying the support of the community and other well-wishers to construct decent nursing quarters for the staff. He said such an initiative will help ameliorate the difficulties staff go through and also make the place attractive to people posted there.

Putan Abel Kpaja intimated that he could not withstand the issue of accommodation challenges which can affect health delivery in the community. The Chief made the call during a familiarization tour of the Presbyterian Clinic at Kuwani.

The General Manager of the Presbyterian Health Service-North, Rev. Ezekiel Amadu Daribi expressed his appreciation to the Chief for the gesture and called on benevolent organizations as well as individuals to support the construction and completion of the nursing quarters which has since commenced.

Kuwani is a community located in Salaga in the East Gonja Municipality in the Savannah Region. The community with a population of over 4000 serves the surrounding communities in terms of health care delivery and the Presbyterian Clinic over the years has been supporting the community despite the challenges.