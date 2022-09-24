Speaker Bagbin quits Ghana Bar Association; joins Law Society of Ghana

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has joined the Law Society of Ghana (LSG) to become a member.

According to him, he ceases to be a member of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), an association he has been part of for several years.

The Speaker of Parliament said this when the leadership of the Law Society of Ghana (LSG) called on him at his office.

“I am no longer a member of GBA,” Speaker Alban Bagbin told the delegation from the Law Society of Ghana during an engagement.

The Speaker of Parliament further pledged to support the newly-formed society to make a meaningful contribution to the progress of the country.

“I will support the LSG wholeheartedly and with the right opportunities irrespective of the numbers of members so long as we are focused and committed, we can make tremendous waves,” Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin shared.

Before ending his engagement with the delegation from the Law Society of Ghana, the Speaker of Parliament implored members to critique law reports in a positive way that will be beneficial to society and the entire country.