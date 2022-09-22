We have tamed school children in Ghana, they can't ask critical questions; we can't develop with this - Dr. Adutwum at UN

Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has raised issues about the method of teaching and learning in schools in Ghana and in other parts of the African continent.

He observed that pupils are taught in ways that do not allow them to think critically and ask questions.

This situation, he said, cannot ensure the needed development in the 21st Century at a time others are thinking through innovative ideas to develop.

Dr Adutwum said these when speaking at the ‘Transforming Education’ Summit at 77th session of the United Nation’s General Assembly on Thursday September 22.

The Bosomtwe Member of Parliament said “I go to schools upon schools and I speak with the students, when I finish speaking with them I will ask, do you have a question for me? And no hand goes up. A hand is yet to go up in all my encounters in Ghanaian classrooms.

“We have tamed the children, we just want them to write down what we tell them, at the day of exam they should put down what we have told them and say, you you are the best student the country has seen.

“That kind of education system will not transform Ghana that kind of education system is not going to give us the critical thinking individuals especially since we are in the 21st Century.”

He added “You can’t memorize your way out of poverty but you can critically think and innovate out of poverty.

“So Ghana schools, African schools have to begin to take serious look at what I will call assertive curriculum, a curriculum that empowers the African African child to ask questions and challenge the status quo.”

