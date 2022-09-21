IAA’S Africa Rising Leadership conference returns to Accra for the 5th edition

21.09.2022 LISTEN

The 5th edition of the International Advertising Association’s (IAA) Africa Rising Leadership Conference, is scheduled for the 4th and 5th of October, 2022 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The Africa Rising 5, which is the first to be held in-person after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, has its theme as ‘Brands for Purpose, Brands for People’.

Vice President/Area Director, IAA Africa, Mrs Norkor Duah, spoke about the uniqueness and significance of this year’s IAA Africa Rising Leadership Conference.

She said, “Africa as a continent, though hit by the global pandemic did not record as many losses of lives and spread of virus as perceived. The economic front as in every part of the world has been hit and most businesses have evolved into new strategies and ways of reaching their consumers as well as doing business. The onset of this pandemic also opened the eyes of consumers believe in brands that are focusing on them and their communities.

"The theme this year will highlight brands that have not only chalked success in the areas of growth but in their ability to make a difference in their communities and will dissect a vast range of topics from Social Progress and Commercial growth, Digital Transformation, Diversity & Inclusion, Opportunities for Young Professionals, Leadership, and what brands are doing to stay relevant as well as explore insights from local strategies that will serve as a key factor to the continent’s revival.”

The IAA Africa Rising Leadership Conference offers brands the opportunity to showcase themselves as strong partners to propel economies and communities on the continent. The two-day event with partners (Google, CNN, Brand Finance, MTN and Women In Marketing) will throw light on the many successes of Brands in Africa and will feature some of the most experienced speakers and panellists from Africa and the world, who will share their knowledge and experiences.

The Conference will also host the IAA’s Leadership at a Gala dinner where the current World President and Chairman (Ghanaian) in the person of Mr. Joel Nettey will handover to the new leadership of the IAA for the 2022-2024 year.