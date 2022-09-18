EPA to license LPG station attendants to curb gas explosions

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Pump Attendants are to undertake “Environmental Safety and Best Practices Training (ESBPT),” under the tutelage of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as part of the broader procedures to inject professionalism into the sector to reduce accidents associated with gas usage.

The Environmental Safety and Best Practices Training (ESBPT) also forms part of the initial processes outlined by the EPA toward the licensing regime which requires that every LPG Pump Station Attendant must go through.

Mr William Hayfron-Acquah, EPA Acting Director, Field Operations stated during a training workshop for Gas Station Attendants in Bono East Region held at Techiman that the ESBPT syllabus has been divided into phases.

He said the training involves theoretical classroom and practical field training leading to the award of an initial certificate of participation, after which the attendants would be monitored for adherence to best practices.

Mr. Hayfron-Acquah said Attendants would again go through another theoretical classroom and practical field training at the end of which he or she would be licensed to operate as a Certified Professional LPG Pump Attendant.

The EPA Acting Director, Field Operations explained that enrolling in the first phase which is classified as the Transitional Period is voluntary, but after the period it would become mandatory for every attendant to acquire the Certified Professional LPG Pump Attendant license before employment.

He, therefore, appealed to LPG Owners and Dealers as well as Pump Attendants to enrol in the on-going EPA Environmental Safety and Best Practices Training, which seeks to raise awareness about the hazards of LPG and the preventive mechanism available.

He noted that the training also targets Owners, Dealers, and Station Supervisors to ensure that “we adhere to international best practices in our operations in the country”.

He said EPA is collaborating with other technical partners such as the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana LPG Operators Association (GLiPGOA), Department of Factories Inspectorate, Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority, and the National Petroleum Authority among others.

He explained that the certification emanated from the background that the series of gas explosions and gas-related fire outbreaks in the country which had resulted in the loss of lives and properties were attributed to the lack of understanding and failure to observe simple safety protocols.

He said investigations into these incidents and accidents revealed a number of causes, the most critical and common one being that most of the workers along the supply chain do not have the requisite knowledge and skills required to work.

Mr. Samuel Otu Larbi, Executive Director Solution Solve who is an LPG Safety Expert and was a resource person at the training explained that like all forms of energy, LP gas is potentially hazardous if mishandled or misused.

He, therefore, advises that owners and dealers to take advantage of the expertise within the LP gas industry to ensure an informed and uniform approach to good safety practices.

The LPG Safety Expert noted that controlling risks guarantee the health and safety of people and safeguards property and the environment, “the danger is always present. Only the risk is reduced by behaviour.

“LPG is potentially hazardous from production until it has been used. So every uncontrolled release is a hazardous activity and should receive urgent attention. Thus, even the smallest gas leakage can be detected and should receive appropriate and immediate attention”.

Mr Otu Larbi said the hazard associated with LPG can occur during transportation, delivery, or consumption; to manage the hazard one must first begin to understand the product, and the application of all the controls and safety procedures put in place.

Mr Anthony Duah, EPA Bono East Regional Director called on stakeholders in the LPG to enrol their attendants to participate in the training.

“Dealers and Owners must also participate in the training as it will help you protect your investment through the best-administered practices,” he said.

Mr. Duah explained that the training is targeted at the pump attendants across the country. It will therefore be organized in all the 16 regions.

LPG Pump Attendants in the Greater Accra, Volta, Ashanti, Eastern, Central, Western, and Bono Regions have been trained.

He called on LPG Station Owners and Operators who have not trained their Pump Attendants to contact the EPA Regional offices.