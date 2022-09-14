NABCO beneficiaries to picket again on September 20, demand unpaid allowances

Former beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) have served a fresh notice of picketing at the Jubilee House, given government’s failure to pay them allowances due them under the just-ended programme.

The NABCO Trainees Association of Ghana in a statement expressed worry that protests it has held in the past have yielded no results.

“After exhausting all possible avenues, including the recently held picketing followed by the time window given to government to getting our arrears paid, the same issue lingers. It is clear that our welfare is not of concern to the government,” parts of the release said.

The picket has been scheduled for Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

“The level of insensitivity suffered in the hands of the current administration is condemnable to the highest degree. Trainees are to take note of this new development and watch out for subsequent updates leading to the exercise on our various platforms”, the statement concluded.

The protest comes after the recently held one on September 6, 2022, by the Coalition of NABCO trainees after the NABCO program officially ended on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

The program which was launched in 2018 for a three-year period was extended in 2021.

The beneficiaries say the non-payment of the allowances largely began with the extension.

---citinewsroom