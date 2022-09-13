ECG launches massive advocacy campaign in Kroboland

13.09.2022 LISTEN

The Electricity Company of Ghana, has launched a massive communication advocacy campaign in Kroboland to educate customers on the usage of the newly Clou, and Alpha Waison brands of prepaid meters installed in some communities in the area and answered their peculiar issues on electricity usage.

The ECG Communication Advocacy Campaign in the Kroboland which started from the Somanya Market and its surroundings would involve the usage of a multi-purpose advocacy methodology including one-on-one interactions, usage of both traditional and social media platforms, information van, information flyers, and others to reach out to its customers.

Madam Sakyiwaa Mensah, ECG Tema Regional Public Relations Officer, told the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) at Somanya during the ongoing campaign it was to ensure that customers understand the operations of the prepaid meters.

She also noted that ECG officials during the interaction would sensitize the customers on the general ways the prepaid meters work and how different it was from postpaid meters.

Madam Mensah explained that both meters work in a similar fashion with regards to calculating how much electricity has been consumed by a customer, adding however that the major difference was that the prepaid meters required purchases for consumption, while the postpaid meters, customers consume the electricity, receive a bill before payment.

The ECG Tema Regional Public Relations Officer noted that customers were advised against tampering with the meters adding that all ECG meters were monitored by the Company and when discovered perpetrators would be sanctioned.

She appealed to customers to allow ECG workers access to meters in their premises for monitoring as it was part of measures to provide quality service to the public.

The customers on their part expressed concerns about the deduction made when they purchase credit, the high cost of getting separate meters, as well as about their debt, and how to go about its payment.

Addressing their concerns, officials explained that the deductions were service charges which were deducted once a month, adding that such monies enabled ECG among others, to handle faults, rendering of non-charged services to customers, and purchasing of equipment needed for better service delivery.

Customers were also advised to petition the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission on any tariff issues as it was the institution mandated to set prices for all ECGs operations.

On the debt payment, ECG officials noted that it would be handled on a customer-by-customer basis, to ensure a unique payment plan for each customer, and were therefore encouraged to visit the office for their convenient payment plan.