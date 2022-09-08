‘Togo terrorist attacks affecting Bunkpurugu border farmers’ — DCE

The District Chief Executives (DCE) for Bunkpurgu-Nakpanduri, Joseph Louknaan

The District Chief Executives (DCE) for Bunkpurgu-Nakpanduri, Joseph Louknaan, has revealed that terrorist attacks in Togo are affecting Ghanaian farmers along the Bunkpurugu borders in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri district of the North East region.

According to him, about 23 communities from Bunkpurugu are sharing borders with Togo and their farming activities are threatened due to the terrorist attacks in Togo.

“The terrorist attacks in Togo are worrying because this year the farmers find it difficult to farm and bring the produce to Ghana because the farmers are scared.”

He indicated that the terrorist attacks in Togo have greatly affected business and other activities in the district.

Mr. Louknaan lamented the lack of logistics to embark on patrols on the borders to safeguard Ghanaian nationals on the Ghana-Togo borders.

“ We need logistics such as fuel, vehicles, and others to patrol the 23 communities daily because it's affecting businesses between Ghana and Togo.”

“I have had meetings with DISEC, the youth, and chiefs in the area to watch out and to report any strange activities of strangers who are visiting or coming to do business to help prevent any attacks.”

He urged landlords in Bunkpurugu and its surroundings to ensure that they profile foreigners before they give out their houses for rent.

Mr. Louknaan made this known during Aserd-Ghana's Launch of a peace and security project dubbed, “The Bunkpurugu and Yunyoo Sustainable Peace at Bunkpurugu in the North East region.”

The project seeks to enlighten the people in the project communities on the surge of violent extremism and terrorism, and enhance their capacities in early warning signs of conflict, conflict resolution, and preventative mechanisms.

The Project is designed to be undertaken in 10 communities earmarked as volatile in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri, and Yunyo-Nasuan districts.

