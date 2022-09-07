Why wasn't Aisha Huang exposed by NIA’s biometric system, this is confusing — Berla Mundi

Berlinda Addardey, better known as Berla Mundi, a popular female broadcaster and co-host of the Accra-based TV3’s New Day show wants answers as to how Chinese woman, Aisha Huang, was able to return to the country after she was deported.

She is asking about the exact time she (Aisha Huang) returned to the country without being caught by the immigration service.

The fact that someone who already had her biometrics captured on the NIA’s system could still return to update it and even change it to a new name without being caught baffles Berla Mundi.

In a tweet today, September 7, spotted by Modernghana News, she wrote “this Aisha Huang matter is very confusing. When did she get into the country and how? Why didn't they arrest her when the NIA system picked up her biometrics? Is it not synced to the national database to indicate her deportee status? Why did they go ahead to issue another card?“

This follows reports that Chinese woman Aisha Huang holds a Ghana card issued to her by the National Identification Authority (NIA).

Meanwhile, the NIA in a press statement on Tuesday, September 6 explained that the illegal miner was issued a non-citizen Ghana Card under the disguise of a new name, En Huang in 2014.

She subsequently renewed it on August 31, 2016, and January 8, 2018, using the same details and Chinese passport number G39575625.