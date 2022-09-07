Tano South Municipal Office of Agricultural Department hold stakeholders’ meeting at Bechem

Tano South Municipal Office of Agricultural Department under the auspices of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has organized stakeholders’ meeting at Bechem to discuss key indicators which hinder Agricultural production in the Municipality.

The programme which took place at Business Resource Centre, Bechem saw dignitaries like Mr. Pual Addai, the Tano South Municipal Agric Director, Mr. Augustine Peprah Co-ordinating Director of the Tano South Municipal Assembly and Mr. Kofi Amponsah, Regional Crop Officer Ahafo, Mr Dennis Dankwah, the Regional Extension Officer Ahafo, Directorate of the Department of Agriculture.

In a welcome address, Mr. Pual Addai, the Municipal Agric Director thanked participants for honouring his invitation to attend the meeting. According to him, the purpose of the meeting was to engage farmers on issues which made them record low yields in the year 2021 and indicated that the meeting would help all participants to also brainstorm on common grounds the said issues could be addressed.

He appealed to participants to outline the other problems they have encountered in this year 2022 on their farms in relation to modern methods of farming so that, the identified challenges could be resolved at the meeting and urged all and sundry to contribute their quota to make the meeting a success.

Mr. Dennis Dankwah, the Regional Extension Officer who spoke on behalf of the Regional Director of Agric thanked farmers for initiating Commodity groups to iron out issues in agricultural sector which are within their ambit of control. He advised all farmers to avoid the traditional methods of farming and rather adopt technological ways of farming so as to make them acquire high yields.

Mr, Dankwah described Ahafo Region as infant but the performance of the Region made the Region win five (5) different Awards during 2021 National Farmers Day Celebration.

Other key areas Mr Dankwah explained to the participants include role of farmers, reasons why policy formulators need to engage farmers to analyse issues confronting the Agricultural sector of Ghana.

In a related development, Mr. Augustine Peprah, the Municipal Coordinating Director of the Tano South Assembly indicated that planning is a key leading to the success of every event. He therefore encouraged all farmers to plan their activities to ensure effective utilization of their resources.

Mr. Peprah said the Assembly is working assiduously to obtain Power Tillers for farmers but emphasized that the said machine when acquired could be paid on an installment basis by the farmers. According to him, the meeting would also assist the Municipality to prepare a comprehensive Agricultural policy document to help farmers find solutions to their agricultural production’s problems.