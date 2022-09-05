Time to Think Foundation appoints ModernGhana’s Isaac Donkor Distinguished as new PRO

The management of Time To Think Foundation, a non-profit organization has appointed Isaac Donkor Distinguished as new Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Distinguished, a news reporter with ModernGhana News and a first-year student at GIJ, in his new role, will serve as a communication bridge between the organization and the public.

The young communicator will, as part of his duties, also manage the social media platforms of the foundation, suggest and advise the management on how to achieve their goals and objectives.

Akorsah Kofi Richard, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Foundation, congratulated Isaac Donkor Distinguished and urged him to "contribute with your writing and creative prowess to help the growth of this organization."

Isaac, on his part, also pledged his commitment to serve in his capacity and see to it that the goals of the organization are achieved.

“I'm always available to serve whoever I'm worth serving. I will do my best with the glory of God to ensure that the set goals of this organization are met," he said.

About the Foundation

The Time To Think Foundation is a non-profit organization that helps and wants to help children from kindergarten to junior high school.

The Foundation intends to operate in Ghana and other African countries such as Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Cameroon, Nigeria, and Burkina Faso, with a focus on areas with little educational support.

The Foundation also hosts learning seminars, role-plays and workshops, as well as exchange programs between regions and African countries, and actively promotes exposure.

It also seeks to identify intellectually and financially needy individuals who can advance their education through scholarships in the future.

All of the preceding is also applicable to the schools in African countries that will be visited and benefited from the Foundation.