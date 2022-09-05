TDC demolish Peadico International School, BECE candidates stranded

While students around the country are waiting to undertake their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), pupils at Peadico International School in Tema Community 24, on 2nd September sa0w their school demolished.

The action according to the Peadico International School proprietress, Madam Peace Shalon Negble was committed by Tema Development Company (TDC) and its task force.

She said the school was built on private land she bought from the Chiefs of Tema and Ashiaman in the year 2004.

In an engagement with the media, she narrated,"I started the school around 2011 and I bought the land from the Tema and Ashiman chiefs in 2004, the whole land was 18 plots, later TDC came and said the land belong to them. I went to tema chief and gave me a letter to send to them that they sold the land to me so they should do regulation for me they replied the letter gave me a date to come which I went but it was not regulated, I was here 2014 and the demolished some property it didn't affect the school.

"I went to them several times, I wrote followed-up letters that I have spent a lot of money here so they should have mercy on me and leave the land for me to do the school for the children, some of the students are staying with me they have lost their parents and they are staying with me now. I take care of them and they are at school here but they didn't do it. I went there with people so they can have mercy on me but to no avail. So recently, they called me that, they want to give these two plots to so we could relocate the school which I will pay GH¢400,000 for which I said I don't have that money."

Madam Peace Shalon Negble added, "My business has collapsed I have spent all my money. Yesterday we were at East Legon at a program where I received a call that the task force is here demolishing the school because of the problem, the BECE candidate could not write, this is the third time they could not write due to the problem we are facing here, this year a registered them and we are expecting them to write come October before this unfortunate incident occurred on Friday. They have destroyed everything without giving me any notice.

"I'm pleading with the whole world and the government, I'm a woman, I'm a widow, I didn't steal the land at least they sold it to me they gave me a denture and everything if anything I'm a human being the way they are treating me is not good. Now I do not know where the children will start their lessons before writing the exams next month."

On her part, Racheal Maku Aherto, a final year student of Peadico International School, appealed to related authorities to Intervene.