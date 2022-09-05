Citizen coalition to picket at Auditor General’s office today to demand more action

The Coalition for Democratic Accountability and Inclusive Governance also known as Citizen Coalition has declared today 'Red Monday.'

They will also protest to demand a more proactive Auditor General.

The pressure group would be marching through principal streets of the national capital from 8 am beginning at the Efua Sutherland Children's park and petition the Auditor General's office to demand it uses its powers of surcharge.

The recent report of the Auditor General cites several public institutions and personalities for engaging in infractions, costing the country several millions of cedis.

The Coalition is therefore mounting pressure on the Auditor General to act now to save the country's purse.

“We are really looking forward to making our voices very loud that the Auditor General has to use its surcharge powers if we are going to ensure that we are protecting the public purse,” The CDD’s Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement, Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante, said to Citi News.

He also called on all Ghanaians to join the action by joining virtually or physically to make their voices heard.

“We are inviting all citizens because we all pay taxes. It is this sense of impunity that is happening in the use of public money,” he said.

By Citi Newsroom