International Justice Mission awards GNA’s Philip Teye Agbove for fighting against human trafficking

Mr. Philip Teye Agbove, a journalist with the Ghana News Agency, has been honoured by the International Justice Mission (IJM).

The award was presented at the Tema Regional Office as the Most Outstanding Justice Advocate under the Young Journalists Fellowship Programme.

Mr Agbove was honoured at the program's first cohort graduation ceremony for his remarkable strides and notable success as a journalist determined to combat human trafficking in the country.

Mr. Agbove and other young journalists were admitted as the first cohort of the Young Journalist Fellowship Programme in October 2021, to equip and empower young journalists across Ghana to be advocates against human trafficking.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mr Agbove expressed gratitude to IJM for its continuous fight against human trafficking and to the Ghana News Agency for grooming him to be who he was.

He said “Awards and recognitions can only propel us to dig deeper and push harder in our quest to make a greater impact,” adding that the fight against human trafficking was a collective and shared responsibility therefore the need for all stakeholders to get involved.

Mr. Will Lathrop, Country Director, International Justice Mission, Ghana, presented him with a plaque and a certificate of recognition, commending him for his consistency and diligence in reporting on and combating human trafficking through his journalistic work.

“This is to say a big congratulations and recognize your contributions and outstanding dedication as a journalist who passionately serves as a Justice Advocate and uses the media to contribute immensely to fighting human trafficking in Ghana. IJM commends you,” he said.

Mr Worlanyo Kojo Forster, National Director, Advocacy & Partnerships at IJM, urged the newly graduated fellows to continue the arduous fight to eradicate human trafficking in the country.

Mrs Jacqui Oyimer, Senior Associate, Community Relations, Advocacy and Partnerships at IJM Ghana, said the program was used to develop and maintain strategic relationships with journalists and media houses who would be major partners in embarking on compelling mass media campaigns on human trafficking in Ghana.

She added that the fellowship also increased the capacity of practising and early-level journalists who supported the advocacy drive to popularize the IJM mission by increasing reportage on human trafficking in Ghana's mainstream and new media channels.

She added that the program was also used to build a network of journalists opposed to human trafficking and to equip aspiring media professionals with the knowledge to competently discuss human trafficking issues and drive advocacy for justice in mainstream media.

"Through training, coaching, field trips, networking events and cohort discussions, fellows have deepened their understanding of advocacy journalism, the nature of human trafficking in Ghana and the policy environment," she added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Albert Kuzor, Asaase Radio's Volta regional correspondent, was named a "Justice Champion."

The ten journalists who championed the fight against human trafficking received certificates and souvenirs.

Senyalah Buayire Castro, Ghanaweb; Reuben Dwomoh, Nyce FM; Ellen Nana Adwoa Tenkoramaa Domena, Max24 Television; Alberta Adatorwovor, Victory FM; and Albert Kuzor, Asaase Radio are among the other eight.

The remaining participants were: Samuel Richie Ekow Boakye of Starr FM and GhOne Television; Paschaline Deladem Opeku of Volta Power; Judith Awortwi-Tandoh of TV3 and Elijah Manawuba Badim of Kpandai Star FM.