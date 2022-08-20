ModernGhana logo
You have been blessed with a kind heart; I love you darling – Bawumia celebrates wife on her birthday

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed his undying love for his wife, First Lady Samira Bawumia.

Today, Saturday, August 20 is the birthday of the ever-beautiful First Lady adored by many Ghanaians.

In a post on his social media, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has celebrated his wife’s special day with a lovely message.

The Vice President describes Samira Bawumia as a woman with a kind heart, brains as well as personality and expresses his appreciation to God for her life.

“Happy birthday to My dear wife Samira Bawumia. You have been blessed with a kind heart, brains and personality and I thank the good Lord for your life and everything you do for our family.

“I ♥️ you darling. Enjoy your day,” a post on the Twitter page of H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia reads.

