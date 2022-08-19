Late IGP Charles Odartey Lamptey goes home today

19.08.2022 LISTEN

A former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Charles Odartey Lamptey, (Rtd) is being laid to rest this weekend.

In a statement to pay final tribute to the late IGP, the Ghana Police Service has confirmed that Charles Odartey Lamptey will be buried today, August 19.

The deceased was appointed the Inspector-General of Police on 5th June 1979; a position he held until his retirement from the Service on 27th November 1979. He was the eighth (8th) Inspector-General of Police.

Though he had a rather short period in office as the Inspector-General of Police, the Police Service notes that there is no doubt that he really worked hard to uplift the image of the Service.

As he goes home today, current IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has on behalf of the service extended a message of condolence to the family of the late Charles Odartey Lamptey.

“On behalf of the Police Administration, I wish to express our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and all sympathizers,” this is contained in a tribute to the formal IGP.

Below is a copy of the Ghana Police Service tribute:

Our Late Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Charles Odartey Lapmtey (Rtd.) Goes Home Today.

TRIBUTE IN HONOUR OF THE LATE INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE MR. CHARLES ODARTEY LAMPTEY (RETIRED)

“The righteous perishes, and no man takes it to heart; merciful men are taken away, while no one considers that the righteous is taken away from evil. He shall enter into peace; they shall rest in their beds, each one walking in his uprightness” (Isaiah 57:1-2).

To say a final goodbye, there are no words to express sorrow and sense of absence as we pay this tribute to our dear former boss and colleague, Mr. Charles Odartey Lamptey (Rtd).

As the sun rises and sets, the brightness of the day dwindles and darkness takes over, so will death ultimately take over from one’s blossom life. Today, we have all gathered here to celebrate an icon in the Ghana Police Service who by all standards has fully and sincerely paid his dues to mother Ghana.

The late Inspector-General of Police Mr. Charles Odartey Lamptey, (Rtd) aka C. O. Lamptey, applied for an appointment in the Ghana Police Service on 9th July, 1965 whilst working in the Ministry of Communication as a Senior Executive Officer. His application was eventually approved by the then President and he was subsequently transferred to the Police Service and appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police on 25th November, 1965. Immediately after his appointment he joined the cadet course and was commissioned into the officer corps in January, 1966. By dint of hard work, he earned further promotions as follows:

 Superintendent of Police - 1st July, 1967

 Chief Superintendent of Police - 1st June, 1970

 Assistant Commissioner of Police - 1st March, 1974

 Deputy Commissioner - 1st August, 1977

Mr. Charles Odartey Lamptey, (Rtd), after serving with high commitment and diligence, was appointed the Inspector-General of Police on 5th June, 1979; a position he held until his retirement from the Service on 27th November, 1979. He was the eight (8th) Inspector-General of Police. Though he had a rather short period in office as the Inspector-General of Police, there is no doubt that he really worked hard to uplift the image of the Service.

Mr. C. O. Lamptey, (Rtd) had an excellent career in the Police Service and served in the under-listed command positions:

 Office of The President Accra

 Regional CID Accra

 Regional Courts Accra

 Wa Division in the then Upper Region now the Upper West Region

 Regional Commander/NR

 CID Headquarters Accra

 National Police Headquarters

The late Inspector-General of Police, Mr. C. O. Lamptey (Rtd) attended several courses while in the Service, notable among them are the following;

 From 20th July to 19th November, 1967 a course in Criminal Investigation in United State of America under the United Kingdom Technical Assistance Program.

 From October to 19th December, 1975 a Command Course at Bram shill Police College in the United Kingdom.

The late IGP/Rtd was a leader and a team player. He was caring, loving, humble, generous and open to all. We shall forever have fond memories of him.

By his death, Ghana has lost an illustrious son and a gentleman par excellence. We would have wished that he lived on to continue to offer counsel to the hierarchy of the Service, but that was never so, we will however console ourselves in the following words:

“Though our sorrow is deep, our hope is great, knowing that he is at peace and enjoying a greater happiness in his Father’s house, where there is no pain; neither sorrow nor crying”.

On behalf of the Police Administration, I wish to express our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and all sympathizers.

May His Soul Rest in Perfect Peace.