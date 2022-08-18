Ghana has had lawyers, communication expert as president; it’s time to try a businessman – Duffuor

Former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has made a case why he will be the ideal President for Ghanaians after the next general elections.

According to him, Ghana has had lawyers and communication experts as president in recent years but the country continues to be faced lot of problems.

Speaking to Joy News in an interview, Dr. Duffuor said it is time a businessman is given the chance to lead the country as president.

Asked what kind of President Ghana needs, he answered, “what kind of President does Ghana need now? We have had lawyers as Presidents. Kufuor was a lawyer, Professor Mills was a lawyer, Akufo-Addo is a lawyer, Mahama is a communications expert, why don’t we try a businessman?’’

He further rubbished the assertions that Ghana’s economy is in a bad state due to the impact of Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war. In his strong opinion, Ghana is struggling because things are not being done right by leaders.

“Fifteen African countries have registered single-digit inflation during this same period including Togo, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Kenya, Uganda, and so on. These countries didn’t jump over Covid-19 or Russia–Ukraine war. We are doing something wrong in Ghana,” the former BoG Governor said.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is among the leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who are reportedly lacing their boots to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

He is on record to have stressed that he will be honoured if given the chance by the NDC to lead the party as its presidential candidate.