Tema-Aflao Dualisation: Contractor calls for immediate payment of compensation to affected persons

The contractor working on the dualisation of the Tema-Aflao road has appealed to Government to fast track the payment of compensations to persons affected by the project to speed up work.

Mr Philip Ansah, the Resident Engineer, who made the appeal, said the delay in paying compensations to such persons was affecting the progress of work, which could threaten timely completion of the project.

Mr Ansah, who did not disclose how much was involved, said a list of the affected persons, including their bank details and other relevant information had been submitted to the Ministry of Finance.

“Our major challenge has been the yet to be paid compensation to the project affected persons. We have submitted the estimates to the Ministry of Finance but nothing has been done and because of that such people are not giving us access to some areas we have earmarked for the project,” Mr Ansah said.

He said this when the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, together with some officials of the Ministry and the Ghana Highways Authority, inspected work on the Kpone-barrier interchange, which forms part of the first phase of the Tema-Aflao road dualisation project.

The 166km road project, is being carried out by British construction firm, BHM Construction International with First Sky Limited as the local partners, at a cost of US$92 million.

It is funded by loan from the UK Export Finance (UKEF), the operating name of the Export Credits Guarantee Department, the United Kingdom’s export credit agency, and a ministerial department of the UK government.

The project forms part of the Abidjan-Lagos corridor project that spans more than 1000km connecting five West African countries; Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Benin and Nigeria.

The sub-regional integration project is financed mainly by the ECOWAS and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

When fully implemented, the corridor is expected to promote the free movement Agenda of ECOWAS, generate social and economic activities, promote cross border trade, and integrate the economies of the countries in the region.

It would also contribute to the reduction of poverty levels of the population that depended on the transport modes of the corridor for livelihood.

Mr Ansah, briefing the media on the project, said the first tranche of the project, which involved the construction of 15.2km of road and four interchanges at Kpone, Savannah, Dawhenya-Afienya junction and Prampram-Dawhenya junction, was progressing steadily.

On the Kpone interchange, he said construction of piling had been completed, while work on abutment walls was ongoing.

“On Savannah, we have done 21 piles so far, so, work is also progressing. From there, the pile and construction will go on to the Prampram Junction and later, to Afienya section,” Mr Ansah added.

He also added that construction of post-tension concrete beams had been done awaiting completion of bridges.

He also disclosed that about 90 per cent of relocation of electrical works was completed, whilst that of water and telecom cables were progressing with a few challenges.

A satisfied looking Mr Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highways, commended the contractor for work done so far.

He, however, directed the contractor to improve on the detour roads around the project to ease the burden on commuters.

He assured all affected persons of the Government's commitment to compensate them and warned them against frustrating the project.

“If anybody is affected by this project, yes, we respect the right of people, so if we have to pay you compensation, the right compensation will be paid.

“Our government will not do anything arbitrary,” the Minister said.

The Minister was accompanied by Mr Stephen Jalulah, Deputy Roads and Highways Minister, Dr Abass Awolu, Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr Christian Nti, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Highways Authority, Mr Roosevelt Otu, Director, Department of Feeder Roads, other directors of the Ghana Highways Authority as well as officials of urban roads.

