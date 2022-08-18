E/R: WASSCE candidates of ASASCO receive support from businessman

Mr. Owen Frimpong popularly known as 'Darling Boy' who is also the CEO of Bridavis Shipping Company and the President of Darling Boy Fun Club in Asamankese has donated mathematical sets each to the about thousand and two hundred students who are writing the ongoing WASSCE.

Speaking to the media after the presentation, Mr. Owen Frimpong said the support to the students will help them in their exams.

He also spoke about his fun club which has been established to pursue a developmental goal in Asamankese and the constituency as whole with ASASCO being one of the beneficiaries.

Together with his team, the Mathematical sets were presented to the students who were advised to take their studies serious and come out with flying colours.

The girls prefect on behalf of the students thanked and blessed Mr. Owen Frimpong and his team for the kind gesture.

She assured that students will take the examination serious to ensure they come out successfully.