NDC Northern Regional Chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila dies at 90

Tugu Yapalsi Naa Alhaji Abdulai Ibrahim Mobla

16.08.2022

Information reacting this portal reveals that the Northern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Tugu Yapalsi Naa Alhaji Abdulai Ibrahim Mobla has died.

He died Tuesday afternoon, August 16 at the Tamale Teaching hospital.

The Regional Secretary for the party, Mohammed Abdul Salam has confirmed his death.

Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila has been battling illness at the Intensive care unit of the Tamale Teaching hospital.

Burial will take place at about 5pm at Tamale Central Cemetary, Zujung.

He died at age 90.