'Don't wait for Appiate explosion victims go to court before you compensate them' – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to immediately work towards compensating victims of the Appiate explosion disaster.

He said the President must not wait for government to be dragged to court.

The former President said this at Appiate while interacting with victims after he donated assorted food items, mattresses and GH¢5,000 to the Appiate Relief Committee.

Mr. Mahama while acknowledging the government's response since the disaster said it is high time the government looked at compensating the victims for their loss before they seek redress from the court.

“Listening to the representative of the victims of the disaster speak for their colleagues, it is clear that their livelihoods now is critical. They have lost everything, so the government must look at compensating those who lost relatives and properties. It is my belief that if the President insists on this concern of compensation now, it will definitely be done.”

“Government must not wait for Appiate explosion disaster victims to go to court for redress before the government pays the compensation. So, I will urge the President and the government officials to listen to the concerns of the Appiate victims. As much they appreciate government for the disaster response so far, their continued livelihoods are also important,“ he said.

The former President donated 500 bags of rice, 100 boxes of tin tomatoes, 100 boxes of canned fish, 100 mattresses and GH¢5,000 to the Relief Committee.

The Chiefs and people Appiate commended former President John Dramani Mahama for taking time to visit and support them in their difficult time.

He was accompanied by party executives and Members of Parliament including the MP for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and the MP for Prestea Huni-Valley, Wisdom Cudjoe.