Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirm investigations into alleged issuance of Ghanaian passports to foreigners

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration says it is aware of reports that Ghanaian passports are being issued to foreigners.

In a press release dated Friday, August 12, the Ministry said investigations are currently ongoing into the allegations.

“The Ministry is investigating the said allegation and would take appropriate measures to deal with the situation if found to be true.

“It is worth emphasizing that with the current biometric passport being issued by the Passport Office applicants undergo rigorous vetting processes which make it difficult for unqualified persons, notably, foreigners, to acquire Ghanaian passport,” the statement said.

It added, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to assure the general public that it would continue to adopt relevant measures in the issuance of Ghanaian passports in order to uphold and protect the integrity of the travel document.”

Find more in the press release below: