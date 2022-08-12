Customers have taken us for a ride for a long time but not anymore – ECG warns

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama has warned that his outfit will deal with power thieves in the country without fear or favour.

Speaking to Asaase Radio in an interview, he said over the years, the company has been taken for granted by a lot of people who refuse to pay for the electricity they consume.

He has warned that those days are over and anyone who refuses to pay for power will be in trouble.

“Customers of ECG have taken us for a ride for a very long time but no more. ECG is in serious debt because people don’t pay as per the electricity they consume. This helps no one.

“I have said this and I have continually been misconstrued but the truth is that electricity is a privilege; it is not a right. The moment you want it to be a right then you have to pay for it,” ECG boss Samuel Mahama said.

He further disclosed that in the ongoing meter audit of the ECG, 1,000 illegalities have already been identified by the task force.

According to him, such people will be sanctioned accordingly.

“While searching from house to house … my people found more than 1,000 illegalities [in terms of electrical connections] and we have just started. These people will be sanctioned accordingly.

“The electricity that we enjoy comes at a cost and should that cost not be remedied then quite clearly, there will be repercussions. This is why I always plead with Ghanaians, to be honest with us,” Samuel Mahama added.