'We won’t vote for ‘goat’ branded NPP again, we'll now vote based on development' — Mamponteng chief tells ‘Boniaye Kai' Akufo-Addo

The Mamponteng Traditional Council in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region led by the Mamponteng Chief, Barima Saasi Ayeboafo II says they have washed their hands off President Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

They expressed their displeasure over the lack of developments in the area at a press conference held on Tuesday, August 9 at the Mamponteng Chief’s Palace.

Dozens of residents and people in the Mamponteng community were present at the press conference in red attire, displaying their anger at government over the lack of development in the town.

The Chief of Mamponteng community, Barima Saasi Ayeboafo II speaking addressing the press revealed how their market centre has been left to rot.

He said the Mamponteng market which would have been a market centre for all the constituents, started in 2012 has also been abandoned, leaving his subjects with no option but to sell under high tension poles.

He lamented the poor nature of the town roads and those leading to the town.

Barima Saasi noted that President Akufo-Addo in 2019 cut sod for the construction of road networks in the Constituency at Mamponteng but noted that the contractor has abandoned the roads for the past two months.

The Chief said he had gone to the Minister of Roads and Highways' office on several occasions but he had always been told by his Secretary that he was not around.

The Chief noted the lack of basic social amenities and developmental projects in the town making life not worth living. He noted that the agenda 111 hospital and school facilities promised by the president have been abandoned.

Barima Saasi Ayeboafo II indicated that they are disappointed in President Akufo-Addo for neglecting them after voting massively for the party to win power over the years.

"What sin have we committed against the NPP for denying us development despite voting massively for the party?

"From now onwards, we will vote based on development", he said.

According to him, they have no option but to vote against the NPP in 2024 if their problems are not solved.

