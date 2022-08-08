Dumsor to hit Madina and environs today

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will today, Monday, August 8 undertake a planned maintenance works in parts of the Greater Accra Region.

This is to enable the power distributor improve service delivery.

In a public notice, the ECG said the planned maintenance will begin from 9am to 4pm.

Affected areas include: “Madina Zongo, Redco flats, Madina market, Madina Firestone, Kouttam Estate and TeiMan burgers town.”

ECG said it regrets the inconvenience that will arise as a result of this exercise.

Source: classfmonline.com