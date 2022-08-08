Agenda 111 delayed because of location disputes, but I will complete them before 2024 — Akufo-Addo

His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic, has explained why most of his 111 hospital projects (Agenda 111) are yet to take off.

The president stated that the delay was due to disagreements over the location of the hospitals in the various districts.

He stated on Bolgatanga-based URA Radio, as part of his working visit to the Upper East region that such issues have been resolved and 87 of them are progressing.

He added that he will see to its completion before his tenure expires in 2024.

“We are talking about 101 Districts and there was much to and fro about where they should be sited and in fact in some cases it’s still ongoing. Once it has been done and the designs are agreed on…So far 87 of the 111 projects are ongoing and are at various stages. I’m inspecting two here, one in Bolgatanga and one in Zuarungu,” the President noted.

Nana Akufo-Addo continued that “God willing a substantial number of hospitals will be completed before I leave the seat. This is an important commitment of my government and it will be an important part of the tours I will be doing this year to see the progress of work.”

As a lesson learnt from the COVID pandemic, President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, launched the Agenda 111 project.

The project will include the design, procurement, construction, equipping, and commissioning of 101 district hospitals, 6 regional hospitals in newly created regions, 1 regional hospital in the Western Region, 2 psychiatric hospitals in Kumasi and Tamale, and a redeveloped Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The project's goal is to ensure that all Ghanaians have access to high-quality healthcare services, as well as improve healthcare infrastructure and financial accessibility in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Scheme.