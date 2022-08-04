'There was hope after NPP won in 2016 but appears every appointee preparing to survive after possible exit' — Prof. Gyampo

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG) says there appears to be little or no hope under the Akufo-Addo government.

He claimed that the country's problems stem from the leaders' unwillingness to learn new ideas.

In a Facebook post seen by Modernghana News on Wednesday, August 3, he explained that the leaders have previously stayed abroad and know how things are done there but are unwilling to learn from their examples.

“The problem in Ghana is wicked leadership. Our political elites have service passports and they‘ve all travelled before. They’ve seen how others have developed their countries,” he noted.

Prof. Gyampo adds “But have hidden under the cloak of public ignorance about what pertains elsewhere, to do little or nothing for us.”

According to the political science expert, Ghanaians were filled with optimism after the 2016 elections results was declared in favor of the ruling NPP government, believing that everything would be all right.

“There was a lot of hope as evidenced in the outcome of the 2016 elections,” he said

He laments, “But there appears to be hopelessness now, with virtually every appointee preparing to survive after possible exit, while still nursing some infinitesimal hope of keeping on.”

Find below Prof. Gyampo’s full write-up:

