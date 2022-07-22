Franklyn and Partners celebrates first anniversary with Teshie Children’s Home

As part of activities marking one year of existence, Ghanaian law firm, Franklyn and Partners, commemorated its first anniversary with inmates of the Teshie Children’s Home near Accra on Friday.

The law firm, as part of the celebrations, donated assorted provisions and toiletries including Nutsnax biscuits, milo, carnation milk and St. Louis sugar cubes.

The rest are Cindy rice, Ocean Sardine, Voltic Water as well as toilet rolls.

The Managing Partner of the Law firm, Kwame Nyampong Esq., observed that his outfit decided to celebrate their first year in existence with less privileged children in the home in order to put smiles on the faces of the inmates.

"We made this donation to invite the kids to partake in our celebration and also to bring joy to their faces," he stated.

Lawyer Nyampong expressed optimism that the relationship that has been established will not be a one-off engagement.

"We also hope and desire that very soon we will come again to celebrate or contribute to their welfare," he added.

The Administrator for the Teshie Children’s Home, Moses Lamptey, expressed the appreciation and gratitude of his institution to the philanthropists for the kind gesture.

He said, "Together with the children and caretakers of this orphanage, we say a very big thank you to the law firm for this wonderful donation."

Franklyn and Partners firm is an immensely vibrant and diverse full-service corporate and commercial law firm located in the capital, Accra.

It has expertise in legal due diligence, oil and gas, minerals and mining, as well as transport and aviation issues.