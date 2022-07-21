Set up bi-partisan committee to probe Islamic SHS incident – Defence & Interior committee

The Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament has recommended the setting up of a bi-partisan committee to probe the circumstances that led to the clash between the Police and students at the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi last month.

The committee as part of its report from the fact-finding mission to the school on the matter also recommends the sanctioning of the Ashanti Regional Director of Urban Roads for failing to take action about the root cause of the riots in the school.

The chairman of the Committee, Kennedy Agyepong, presented the report to the house on the floor.

“The committee requests the Ministry of Roads and Highways as a matter of urgency to provide a pedestrian crossing and speed rams.”

“The committee recommends that Parliament should set up a bi-partisan committee to further investigate the matter. The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning is also expected to release the approved budget to the Minister of Interior for the procurement of the necessary tools.”

About 30 students of the school were rushed to the hospital after police allegedly opened tear gas on them while they were demonstrating over frequent knockdowns in front of the school weeks ago.

The students of the school were said to have blocked the road in front of their school in the course of their protest, prompting authorities to invite the police.

The police were accused of using excessive force to disperse the demonstrating students from the streets.

Three senior officers were subsequently interdicted by the IGP over the incident.

