Volta Region records 193 road crashes from January to June 2022, 48 deaths

Statistics from the Volta regional branch of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) reveal that the region has recorded 193 cases of road crashes from January to June 2022.

According to the statistics, 318 vehicles were involved in road accidents from January to June with 48 lives lost.

Some 133 persons sustained various degrees of injuries and in the same period.

It added that a total of 46 pedestrians were knocked down.

A comparison with the data for January to June 2021 shows a general reduction in all cases.

The number of crashes reduced by 21.9% from 247 in 2021 to 193 in 2022. Also, 24.8% reduction was recorded in vehicles involved in crashes from 423 in 2021 to 318 in 2022.

There is a 25% reduction in fatalities from 64 in 2021 to 48 in 2022; 50% reduction in persons injured from 268 in 2021 to 133 in 2022 and 13.2% reduction in pedestrians knocked down.

In the 193 crashes from January to June 2022, monthly records in the region show that in March, the region recorded the highest cases of crashes with 41 cases followed by April with 37 cases and June with 33 cases.

February recorded least number of cases with 24 road crashes.

Comparison with the data for January to June 2021 shows a reduction in crashes for all months in 2022 except June. February recorded the highest reduction of the cases with 46% from 45 in 2021 to 24 in 2022 with June being the only month to record an increase in crashes from 28 in 2021 to 33 in 2022.

A total of 48 lives were lost in the first half of the year 2022 with March recording the highest number of fatalities with 16; February recording 10 whilst May recorded the least with three fatalities.

In the divisional distribution of road traffic case situations in the region, the Ho Division recorded the highest number of cases within the region with 112 crashes, 187 vehicles involved in the crashes, 18 persons killed with 58 persons injured and 18 pedestrians knockdown.

Tongu Division recorded the joint highest number of persons killed with 18 same as Ho division.

Hohoe division, Kpando division and Ketu divisions recorded 7 cases each in the first half of the year which is the least.

Hohoe division recorded no fatality in the first half of the year.

Ho division further recorded the highest number of crashes with 58% of all crashes within the region with Hohoe, Kpando and Ketu division recorded 7 crashes each representing 3.6% of the cases within the region.

Ho division recorded 15% decrease in crashes from 132 in 2021 to 112 in 2022 with Keta division recording 11% decrease in crashes from 35 in 2021 to 31 in 2022.

Ketu Division recorded 65% decrease in crashes from 20 in 2021 to 7 in 2022 whilst Hohoe division registered 75% increase from 4 in 2021 to 7 in 2022.

Kpando division also recorded a 40% increase in crashes from 5 in 2021 to 7 in 2022.

Click here to download data