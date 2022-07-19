Be modest when given leadership position — Rev Father

Reverend Father, David Ayariga of the St. Charles Lwanga Catholic Church, Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region admonished politicians to see politics as an opportunity to take Ghanaians out of poverty and suffering.

During his sermon at the burial of the late John Ndebugre, he encouraged politicians to emulate the good leadership style of the late Lawyer Ndebugre and some of the interventions he brought to his good people and the entire region when he was an MP for the constituency.

He said the late Ndebugre has contributed to the growth of the country by impacting positively on the lives of others through his legal works and as an MP.

Rev. Father David added that the late John Ndebugre was a wise counsel, political strategist and a God-fearing man.

He called on those holding positions of trust to desist from using power to intimidate and bully the very people who voted for them.

The late John Akparibo Ndebugre has been laid to rest.

He was buried at his hometown, Timonde in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The former Member of Parliament for Zebilla burial was held on Saturday 16th May 2022.

In attendance were former President John Dramani Mahama, some Minority MPs, MP for Zebilla Constituency Hon Cletus Apul Avoka, former ministers of state, the clergy, the Tendaans of Kusaug, divisional chiefs and high personalities from Kusaug.