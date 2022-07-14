I’m an NPP but I’m not the one who said we're sitting on money; go and ask Akufo-Addo — Kwabena Aduomi

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi

Former Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi has disassociated himself from the famous President Akufo-Addo statement that has been used against him in recent times.

In the run-up to the 2016 general elections, the then New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer made an emphatic statement that Ghana is sitting on money while its citizens suffer from hunger.

He promised the people then that when the NPP is voted into power and he become the president, he will ensure everyone benefits.

However, six years in government, Ghanaians are now complaining of severe hardships with many households forced to change eating habits just to survive.

Asked to explain the whereabouts of the money President Akufo-Addo talked about in an interview on Oyerepa TV, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi responded that he cannot be held accountable.

According to him, although he is a member of the NPP, that statement was not his view.

In a video that has since trended on social media, the former Deputy Roads Minister insists that President Akufo-Addo should be the one to be asked about the whereabouts of the money he talked about.

"I am not the one who said we are sitting on money, you can't ask me that question, go and ask the person who said it. If I was the one that made that statement then you can ask me,” Kwabena Owusu Aduomi said.

Due to the hard times in the country, government is seeking help from the International Monetary Fund.

Following a one-week visit by a team from the IMF to Ghana, they have assured of the commitment to help the country deal with the economic and social challenges.