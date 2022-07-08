I’m all for being ambitious but National Cathedral could have waited – NPP MP Sheila Bartels

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma North, Sheila Bartels has admitted that the construction of the National Cathedral could have waited.

According to the Parliamentarian who is on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), although she is all for being ambitious, the balance of the needs of the people should have been prioritised.

“As a government you always have to look at the balance and I am totally for being ambitious. Because if you are not ambitious in your plans, ideas and what you seek to do as a government you will be mediocre. You will finish and you wouldn’t have achieve much.

“For me honestly, I think that the Cathedral could have waited, that is my opinion. I think it could have waited. Even though I loved the concept, when I travel abroad I see the infrastructure that attracts tourism but I think it could have waited,” Hon. Sheila Bartels told Starr FM on the Starr Chat programme.

This year, the National Cathedral Project has been very topical, especially after revelations that the government has unconstitutionally spent funds on the project.

From various posts made by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, he alleged that the government has already spent GHS200 million.

Amid the hardships in the country, many have urged the government to reconsider its focus on the National Cathedral Project and rather use available funds to embark on initiatives that will reduce the hardships facing Ghanaians.