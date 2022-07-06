'I would have parked Ghana's economy at IMF if I were the Finance Minister; we've failed to do it on our own' - Mark Assibey-Yeboah

Former Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Mr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah, has intimated that if he were the finance minister or ever become one in future, he will hand over Ghana’s economy to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said he believes the intervention of the IMF always helps the country's economy to grow better than it is being managed by us.

"If I am Finance Minister, I will park the economy at the IMF. It brings discipline. From 2015-2019 we were under a Fund programme. All the successes the NPP chalked 2017-2019, they chalked those successes under a [Mahama] fund programme. That programme was supposed to end in 2018 and the NPP extended it by one year," he said

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, monitored by Modernghana News, the former Member of Parliament for New Juaben South cited the last IMF move under Mahama's administration as the reason for the success of Akufo-Addo’s first term in government (2017 to 2021).

He added that the current economic challenges started happening soon after Ghana exited the IMF completely .

"I argue that when the IMF are in town, we get things done right. If you go back to the programme we had under Atta Mills 2009 - 2012....fantastic. The macro indices at the time, the best we have seen in a long time between 2009 and 2012. The moment the Fund left in 2012, everything went berserk. If I were Finance Minster I'll park the economy at IMF," he emphasised.