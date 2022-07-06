Thomas Elorm Tagbotor sworn-in as GRASAG national president

06.07.2022 LISTEN

Mr. Thomas Elorm Tagbotor, a Ph.D. Marketing student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), who won the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) National Presidency election at its 27th Annual National Delegates Congress, has been sworn into office.

The 28th handing over ceremony of GRASAG was held at the Ghana Institute of Management Public Administration (GIMPA) campus on Saturday, 2nd July 2022.

The program also witnessed the swearing-in of other elected and appointed executives.

They are Mr. Mohammed Shahid, Vice President; Ms. Barbara Deladem Mensah, General Secretary; Mr. Isaac Afful, Financial Controller; Mr. Francis Omane Boidoo, Organizing Coordinator; Ms. Abiba Asoma, Gender Commissioner; Mr. Emmanuel Owusu, Public Relations Officer; Mr. Nicodemus Naamwin-Beter Dometiero Dery, Speaker of Senate; and Chief Justice, Mr. David Worwui Brown Esq.

Mr. Thomas Elorm Tagbotor, in his inaugural speech, commended the outgoing President for her tremendous work done together with her other executives in their tenure of office. "Let me take this opportunity to thank H.E. Heartwill Selassie Tamakloe and her capable executives, including Senate Leadership, for their service to GRASAG. AYEKOO. Indeed, you have paved the way for us to carry on the great works that you began."

He, however, acknowledged some of the outstanding issues the association faces and went further to indicate that his administration will collectively put a plan together to address all the challenges including the outstanding payment of students' bursaries. "We will collaborate with you over the next 12 months to instill hope in the system and resolve some outstanding issues, one of which is delays in the payment of our bursaries on time by the Government. One of the few actions we will take in the first 100 days of this administration will be to put a spotlight on GRASAG and position the Association in the minds of key stakeholders in this country."

The President hinted on the policies he will be embarking on with his executives to ensure the welfare of GRASAG members. Some of his policies include GRASAG Business Model Project, "which will be enrolled later in the administration, and we will support our student entrepreneurs with what I call The GRASAG Business & Innovation Pitch. My executives and I will establish an International Relations desk to strengthen GRASAG's relationship with the international community and to seek work and study abroad opportunities, scholarships, and training programs for our members."

The 28th President assured members of the Association that his administration would do everything possible to make GRASAG more visible and a national asset capable of offering development opportunities through collaborative research and strategic partnership.

He also called the Senators and the entire membership of the Association to support his administration’s transformation agenda.