Eid-ul–Adha: Akufo-Addo declares July 11 as a public holiday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Addo has through an Executive Instrument (EI) sanctioned Monday, July 11, 2022, to be marked as a public holiday.

Originally, the holiday was to be observed on Saturday, July 9, 2022, which marks this year’s Eid-ul–Adha’ celebration.

Because it is falling on a weekend, President Akufo-Addo in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (601) has pushed the holiday to Monday, July 11.

“The general public is hereby informed that Saturday, 9th July 2022 marks ‘Eid-ul–Adha’ which is a Statutory Public Holiday.

“However, 9th July, 2022 falls on a Saturday and therefore, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana has by an Executive Instrument (EI), and in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (601) declared Monday, 11th July, 2022 as a Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” a press release from the Ministry of Interior signed by Minister Ambrose Dery has said.