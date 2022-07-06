VIDEO: Fire Service Officers, NADMO at circle helping commuters to cross the flood

A joint team of Ghana Fire Service and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) went on a rescue mission after torrential rain hit the capital in the early hours of Tuesday.

Many residents in and around the central business district have been left stranded and displaced.

At the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange and its adjoining areas, the downpour flooded everywhere and destroyed properties worth thousands of cedis.

Ghana records a series of flood cases owing to lack of good drainage network, clogged drains, lagoon overflows, and unlawful buildings in waterways.

Tuesday's torrential rains started at different time intervals in different places of Accra. It began around 5:30 am around Lapaz and neighbouring towns.

Residents in hard-hit areas such as Adabraka Sahara had to abandon their homes to seek shelter elsewhere as floodwaters fill their homes.

Watch Full Video Here: