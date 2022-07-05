'Mahama abused Atta Mills and never respected him; the time has come for me to talk' — Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Samuel Koku Sitsofe Anyidoho, has revealed that former President John Dramani Mahama abused and disrespected his former boss, the late President Evan Atta Mills.

Mr. Ayidoho has dared the former President to meet him for a debate over this matter.

He has made it clear that he is not afraid to expose Mr. Mahama because the time has come for him to spill the beans.

In a series of Twitter posts on Sunday, July 3, 2022, sighted by Modernghana News, the founder of the Atta Mills Institute said he is a witness to John Mahama’s frequent abuses and disrespect toward his former boss.

He added that the 2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential candidate has been destroying the good legacies left by the late President.

“John Mahama NEVER respected President Atta-Mills: John Mahama consciously abused President Atta-Mills' Presidency and undermined President Atta-Mills. I always saw Vice President John Dramani Mahama abuse President Atta-Mills. The time has come for me to talk.

“Does John Mahama think I am afraid of him? I have always been ready for him to be a man enough to meet me for a debate on all issues so I Floor him. His destroying of the legacy of President Atta-Mills will be his own destruction,” some of his posts read.