PWDs receive items to improve their livelihood in Abuakwa North

The Abuakwa North Municipality has presented business start-up equipment valued at Fifty-Three Thousand Five Hundred and Twenty-Four Ghana Cedis, Twenty-Two Pesewas (GHS53,524.22 ) to Nineteen (19) Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the Abuakwa North Municipality at a brief ceremony in Kukurantumi.

The items include industrial sewing machines, knitting machines, chest freezers with stabilizers, assorted cosmetics, assorted wax prints and goats.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, the Municipal Chief Executive of Abuakwa North Municipality Hon Alhaji Umar Bodinga stated that the Assembly through the Department of Social Welfare and the Disability Fund Management Committee has been able to register a total number of Four Hundred and Twenty One (421) People With Disability(PWDs) out of which One Hundred and Eighty-Three (183) have benefited from the fund from 2019 to date.

He, therefore, used the opportunity to call on Persons with Disability who are yet to register to do so to benefit from future disbursements.

He said the presentation should be seen as a move to reduce poverty and empower Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the municipality to undertake economic ventures that will sustain their daily lives.

He explained that the Assembly will keenly monitor the beneficiaries to ascertain whether the items are used as expected.

Madam Mercy Amusah, the Municipal Director of Social Welfare and Community Development cautioned them against selling or misapplying the received and items as that would defeat the objective of the sceme.