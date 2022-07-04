Case of Businessman in alleged ritual murder adjourned to July 18

04.07.2022 LISTEN

The case of businessman Evans Oppong Kyekyeku who is accused of attempting to use his daughter for ritual purposes has been adjourned to July 18 by a District Court in Accra.

This was after the prosecution led by Detective Chief Inspector Richard Amoah informed the Court that the Police were preparing a duplicate docket to be forwarded to the Attorney General's office for advice.

According to the prosecution, investigations were also underway.

The Court presided over by Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye remanded Oppong Kyekyeku into Police custody.

Oppong Kyekyeku is facing a charge of preparation to commit a crime to wit, murder.

The accused's plea has been preserved by the Court.

The fact of the prosecution is that Kyekyeku is the father of the victim aged 11 years and he has been living in Holland for many years. The accused however relocated to Ghana a year ago.

In the month of May this year, Oppong Kyekyeku discussed with a friend known as Kwame that he was facing financial difficulty. He allegedly consulted a spiritualist.

The accused allegedly agreed to present his daughter for the ritual. He was however picked up after he had managed to send the daughter for the ritual at Oyibi Kom in Accra.

GNA