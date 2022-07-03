E/R: NPP 2nd Vice Chairman responds to request of two schools

Upon requests from two schools in the Fanteakwa South district, the 2nd Vice constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has responded to their plight accordingly.

Nana Kofi Akomea Jnr has donated floor tiles to the Nsutam Presby Basic school to give the Headmaster's office a face-lift and has also presented materials to the Bosuso SDA Junior High school to connect the school's library to electricity.

The Constituency 2nd Vice Chairman also pledged to pay for the workmanship cost for the projects at both schools when work is done.

In his remarks, Nana Kofi Akomea Jnr emphasised on his effort to support education within the district/constituency to help groom the future leaders of the country.

The Headmaster of Nsutam Presby school after receiving the donation stated that "On behalf of the school, we appreciate your support. In fact, you are the first to respond to our letter and God richly bless you. But I want I want to put this request before you, we have a big computer lab with no single computer for students to learn. So please do us another favour".

Meanwhile, the District Education Director, Mathew Adu Bobi, who received the items on behalf of Bosuso SDA Junior high school expressed appreciation to the 2nd Vice Chairman for his continuous support to education in Fanteakwa South and urged other corporate bodies to learn from his gesture.

Nana Kofi Akomea Jnr has for some time made numerous contributions to the quality of education in Fanteakwa South and has intentions of doing more to assist pupils and students.