Girls with purpose foundation rolls out effective life-changing programs

01.07.2022 LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer of the Girls With Purpose Foundation, a non-profit making entity, Mrs Ramat Ebella Whajah Ellis says her outfit has outlined key outreach programs to empower young girls within the various communities and schools.

She stated that the program is geared towards offering sustainable life's for young girls through mentorship.

"We are passionately devoted to mentoring the girl-child and the youth to find purpose in life, stand out and succeed. Most of our programs are into mentorship, we want any girl that is going through the difficulty to know that some people have been there, especially role models and that they can also be there and they need to persevere," she said.

She added that previous projects carried out had positive impacts on the lives of young girls.

"We've done a lot of capacity building programs, workshops and seminars, we held setting up a business with the right legal structure, we did entrepreneurship in a digital era, woman of confidence, this year we have held the girls in worship and others," the CEO, Mrs. Ramat Ebella Whajah Ellis said.

She, however, noted that due to the life-changing experiences shared, other similar projects have been outlined to ensure more significant improvements.

Adding that more support is expected from individuals, corporate entities and government agencies to ensure successful execution of the projects.

"We have some few upcoming programs before the year ends, the ABC's of starting a business, breaking business barriers and challenges through strategic alliance and innovation, raising positive thinkers for positive impact in our generation. We have also done school outreach, where we have visited basic schools to mentor the pupils. We are also looking for connections that will help us assist our girls, especially those who are into business or without nothing at all.

"Assistance have been low, however, we've tried to put our gender across and we are receiving positive feedback that every session we held have been life-changing," she added.

She continued, "Our major impact is to give a helping hand to the suffering, our focus is not to make profit but to make sure girls receive the best support they need. We have girls with great ideas and innovations that need support, so we are open for collaborations and partnership."