No Appiatse funds channelled into national Cathedral project — Abu Jinapor

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, has debunked allegations that the government has channelled funds raised to rebuild the Appiatse community into the national Cathedral projects.

This, he said, "was the usual political propaganda for cheap, parochial political interests. It's completely outrageous for anybody to suggest that"

Mr Jinapor, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Damongo explained that "all the expenses and management of the Appiatse Support Fund, which was under the leadership of Dr Joyce Aryee, a woman of enormous integrity had been done transparently".

The Minister said this when he inspected works at the Appiatse relief camp, and stressed that "Ghanaians and even the residents of Appiatse would come to the firm conclusion that every penny from the fund was spent properly and officially."

Mr Jinapor said he was currently satisfied with the uncompleted buildings owned by Future Global Resources Bogoso Prestea Mine that had been refurbished to serve as temporary homes for the residents of Appiatse.

"I have spoken to some of the victims and occupants of these structures, and they are quite happy with the arrangement we have put in place. I have symbolically dismantled one of the tents at the Appiatse relief camp and that begins the pulling down of all tents here," he said.

The Minister again said, "l have been to the Appiatse community and indeed, I am happy to report that considerable work is being done under the able leadership of my Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio and his team. I commend them highly for such detailed and diligent work".

He said they had reached a stage where the actual construction work would begin, and added that the government would put up a modern rural community which would be an example for other developments across the country.

Mr Jinapor presented bags of rice, sugar, oil, and cash of GH￠10,000.00 to women at the relief camp and assured them that they would continue to work hard to ensure the Appiatse community is rebuilt.

He expressed gratitude to individuals and corporate institutions that had contributed to the Appiatse Support Fund, adding, that the donations received so far were not sufficient for the project and therefore appealed to them to continue to support them.

Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and Chairman of the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Committee, revealed that 124 houses ranging from one-bedroom to seven-bedroom apartments would be constructed for victims who were affected by the explosion.

He added that buildings which were not severely affected would also be taken care of.

It would be recalled that 13 people died and several others sustained injuries on Thursday, January 20, when a truck carrying explosives from Maxam Ghana Limited, a company licensed to transport explosives, was involved in an accident at Appiatse, causing the explosives to explode.

GNA