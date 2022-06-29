Fast-track processes to address rampant abuses of students in pre-tertiary school – GNECC to GES, Education Ministry

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) to fast-track processes to address the rampant abuses of students in pre-tertiary schools.

In recent times, abuses including physical and sexual abuse have been recorded in a number of schools in the country.

One of such abuses that can be recalled this year is the incident at Bole Senior High School in the Savannah Region where Assistant Headmaster Issahaku Jeduah stands accused of raping a 21-year-old student.

According to the victim, the Assistant Headmaster executed his plan when he invited her under the pretense of advising her.

Raising concern about the abuses, GNECC has released a press statement urging GES and MoE to see to it that offenders are punished in accordance with the law.

The Coalition wants the Ministry and GES to ensure that the rights of students are protected at all times as they go through the various educational stages.

“As a Coalition that is passionately promoting equitable and quality inclusive education for all Ghanaian children, therefore, we are deeply worried over these unfortunate and avoidable occurrences in our pre-tertiary schools as it has the potential of making the school environment dangerous for effective teaching and learning and thereby impacting adversely on learning outcomes.

“As we commend the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education for their effort to make the school environment a better place for students, it is our expectation that the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education will fast-track the processes towards the redress of the occurrences of such incidences in our schools,” parts of the GNECC press release dated June 28 reads.

GNECC proposes that GES strictly applies the appropriate penalties as captured in the Teachers Code of Conduct to promote safety within the school environment and deter teachers from causing harm to students.

