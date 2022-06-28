Pay our 8-month arrears before YouStart launch – NABCo trainees to government

The NABCo Trainees Association of Ghana has called on government to clear the 8-month allowance arrears of all NABCo beneficiaries before launching the YouStart programme – another youth employment intervention.

This follows what the leadership of NABTAG describes as ongoing attempts by the government to enrol some trainees onto the yet-to-start programme.

In a statement issued and signed by its National President, Mr Dennis Opoku Katakyie, NABTAG said: “We do appreciate the ongoing processes aimed at enroling section of trainees on to the yet-to-be-launched YouStart programme, but we are pleading with government to pay the arrears due the disgruntled trainees because we are suffering.”

It noted: “It does not send the right signal when you have not paid NABCo trainees for the past eight months, which has plunged them into severe hardship, but readying for the launch of YouStart”.

“What positive assurance can that serve to inform the public on the outlook of the YouStart?” the statement asked.

It also implored the “GES to consummate its processes in offering permanent appointment to Educate Ghana Trainees. The data collection exercise has been hanging far too long with no positive outcome.”

It added: “‘Ɛkɔm de yɛn’ (we are hungry), and we may not live to see the economy bounce back, Mr. President.”

Source: classfmonline.com