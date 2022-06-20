I won't accept any appointment from Akufo-Addo; I want to become President – Boakye Agyarko

Former Minister for Energy, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko says he would never accept an appointment from President Akufo-Addo even if offered one.

The former Minister was relieved of his position in August 2018 following the controversy surrounding the review of the Ameri power deal.

A press statement signed and issued by Mr. Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency on August 6, 2018, announced the sacking of Mr. Agyarko.

“President Akufo-Addo has asked Mr. Boakye Agyarko to hand over his office to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. John Peter Amewu, who will act temporarily as Minister of Energy, until a substantive appointment is made.

"The President wishes Mr. Boakye Agyarko well in his future endeavours," the statement confirming the sack said at the time.

Opening up on his fall out with the Akufo-Addo government in an interview with Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme today, Mr. Boakye Agyarko has disclosed that it was the work of people who wanted him out because of his ambition to become president.

“My sacking as a Minister was an orchestration. All claims against me were hoaxes. Those who orchestrated my sacking just wanted me out. I didn't do anything wrong.

“I was hounded out because of my presidential ambition,” the former Energy Minister stressed.

According to Mr. Agyarko, he still has the dream to become Ghana’s President one day and as a result, has no desire to accept an appointment from President Akufo-Addo.

“I don't talk to President Akufo-Addo. I've decided to move on. I don't begrudge President Akufo-Addo for sacking me as minister.

“My focus is to be president. I wouldn't take any appointment from President Akufo-Addo if he calls,” the former Energy Minister stressed.