National cathedral: Demolition of properties has shattered great careers, dreams - Ablakwa

17.06.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has revealed that the national cathedral project has made the country lose great talents.

The lawmaker argued that President Akufo-Addo’s attitude toward demolishing properties and buildings of judges just to pave way for the building had made some eminent judges resign prematurely.

According to him, some of the judges were not happy about the decision of the president and tried to protest, but unfortunately, their efforts were neglected since they never had the support they needed to be able to fight for their grievances.

Mr. Ablakwa cited the resignation of one high court judge, Justice Saeed Kweku Gyan, who had been honored with a recognition for his cleanness in the delivery of justice in the country by the Ghana Bar Association.

In Mr. Ablakwa’s opinion, that resignation has greatly affected the delivery of justice in the country, which was supposed to be the concern of Ghanaians, but no one seems to care about it.

In furtherance, he asserted that the president's quest to fulfill his personal promise to God shouldn't be something that negatively affects Ghanaians. According to him, reflecting on the journey of the National Cathedral project, it only proves the killing of potential dreams and talents, especially the judges who resigned in the process.

Mr. Ablakwa’s statements were contained in his tweet on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Kindly read the full statement by Mr. Ablakwa below:

“When the Akufo-Addo government notified judges in 2018 that they will have to vacate their official bungalows as he was going to demolish them to pave way for the construction of his cathedral which he personally promised God, some of the judges were absolutely furious and fought back.

Unfortunately, the affected judges didn't get the support they expected and had to capitulate. In protest, a distinguished and unblemished Appeal Court Judge, Justice Saeed Kweku Gyan resigned. His resignation has been a great loss to justice delivery in Ghana. This was a judge the Ghana Bar Association conferred a rare honour at its 2012/2013 Annual General Conference, celebrating him for his "uprightness and will to resist corruption in the discharge of his duties."

Other nations would have done everything in their power to protect and encourage a jewel like Justice Saeed Kweku Gyan but here in Ghana he was hounded out and his incorruptible career on the bench literally "demolished."

When we reflect on the many physical demolishings that have been carried out to fulfill the President's personal pledge, let us not forget the many careers, dreams and multitudes of jobs that have been equally demolished.

Even if we should be building a cathedral, was this the best available model?”