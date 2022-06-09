Study in India Expo 2022 comes to Ghana; set for June 13 and 14

Ghana will host the ‘Study in India’ Expo 2022 later this month at a two-day event scheduled to be held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra from June 13 to 14, 2022.

The Expo will provide relevant information to students on higher education options in India, admission criteria & procedures, scholarships, etc. Affairs Exhibitions & Media from India in association with ‘Study in India’- a flagship project under the Ministry of Education, Government of India as a Lead Partner

The expo is supported by the High Commission of India Accra, India Africa Trade Council, and Periyar African Foundation.

Study In India Expo will open up the doors of all possibilities for African students to connect with a large number of premier universities and colleges from India, interact with the heads & faculties of the admissions, and learn more about higher education opportunities in India, all under one roof.

"India has been a land of knowledge and believes in sharing it with the world. Consequently, EdCIL (India) Limited continues to propagate the sharing of knowledge through the Study in India Programme. The Study in India Expo: West Africa, aims at highlighting the thriving Indian higher education system and how it can benefit the African students wishing to study in India. Do come in great numbers and explore more at the Study in India pavilion,” says Shri Sandeep Goel, Head of Study in India.

‘Study in India’ program facilitates the inflow of international students to study in India at globally recognized premier institutions across India. This is a truly commendable initiative of the Government of India in making esteemed Indian universities seats of a global multicultural audience.

Mr. Sanjeev Bolia, Founder and Managing Director of AFAIRS Exhibitions and Media Pvt. Ltd., explains, "The rising numbers year on year of foreign students studying in India has made India one of the most lucrative destinations for higher and school education. We are happy to provide a common platform through Study in India Expo to the global students and parents in Asia and the Middle East to meet and interact with prestigious Indian Institutions, under one roof.”

