Damongo: Renowned educationist buried amidst rousing farewell at Busunu

The mortal remains of a renowned educationist and former Northern Regional Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Sir Emmanuel Kpalsowura Kuntala Ntoba has been laid to rest at his hometown in Busunu, Suburb of Damongo in the West Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region.

The legendary K. K. Ntoba who served as headmaster for Bole Senior High School and Yendi Senior High School among others passed onto glory on Sunday, 15th May, 2022, at the West Gonja Catholic Hospital after battling a short illness.

The former educationist was given a rousing farewell at his hometown, Busunu, on Saturday, 4th June, 2022, by former students, school mates, church members, colleagues from the educational sector and members of his home community.

Biography

The late Emmanuel Kpalsowura Kuntala Ntoba popularly known as KK Ntoba was born on the 6th of September, 1959, to Chief Kpalsowura Kuntala Ntoba and Madam Tusua Yaw, both of blessed memory.

He was the first of the two children born to his parents and has fourteen other siblings from other two wives of his father.

Mr. Ntoba enrolled into formal education in the year 1966 at the Busunu L/A primary school and proceeded to Damongo for his middle day school where he later gained admission into the St. Charles Minor Seminary/Secondary school in the year 1974 for his GCE 'O' level certificate. This was after passing a very competitive entrance examination.

He proceeded to the Nandom Secondary school where he obtained his 'A' level certificate in 1981 which qualified him to enrol into the university of cape coast where he obtained a Diploma in Basic Education and Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and French.

He did his mandatory one year of National Service at the Nkoranza Secondary/Technical school in 1986 and later got recruited as a full time teacher in the same school in 1988, where he provided excellent service as an English teacher until 1990 when he left Ghana for Nigeria.

While in Nigeria, Mr. Ntoba taught in the Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri in the Borno state from 1991 to 1992 and later returned to Ghana and continued to teach English language, Literature in English and French from July,1992 to September 1995 in his alma mater, St. Charles Minor Seminary in Tamale.

The Name K K Ntoba became a household name among students in almost all the secondary schools in Tamale including schools where he did not have a formal teaching engagement because of his exceptional knowledge in English, French and Latin.

In 1995, he was posted to Damongo Secondary school where he taught English language, Literature in English and French until September, 2011, when he was promoted to the rank of Director in the Ghana education service and posted to E.P Agric secondary school in Tatale as headmaster.

Due to his hard work, good managerial and leadership skills, he was again posted to Yendi Senior High school from 2014- 2016 and finally to Bole senior high school from 2016 - 2019 where he went on compulsory retirement at the age of 60.

While in active service, Late K K Ntoba held various positions in many Associations including; Welfare Secretary of GNAT, Nkoranza District(1987 - 1990), Local Chairman of GNAT, Damongo(1998 - 2005), West Gonja District GNAT Chairman( 2012 - 2015), Northern Region Representative to the National GNAT council, Member of the District GNAT council, member of the Regional GNAT council, Northern Regional GNAT chairman for six years, Secretary to Northern Regional CHASS, Board Chairman, Damongo nursing and midwifery training college, member of the Savannah Region Consultative Forum and co - chairperson of the Busunu Professionals Association.

As an ardent Catholic and a believer of Jesus Christ, Mr. Emmanuel Kuntala Ntoba equally devoted his time to the service of God and the Catholic Church as a whole.

He showed his devotion by joining the Catholic Youth Organization as a young boy and the legion of mary as a teenager.

When he became an adult, he was initiated into the Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies Auxiliary of St John International.

He left behind a wife and five children namely; Alberta Katan Kuntala, Angela Kanyiti Kuntala, Bernard Akumfo Kuntala, Basil Borenyi Kuntala and Anita Besipo - Anye Kuntala.

The funeral ceremony of the late K K Ntoba witnessed the presence of prominent politicians, members of the catholic church in the Damongo Diocese, chiefs and people of Busunu, heads of senior high schools across the five Northern regions, former students and members of St. John's international.